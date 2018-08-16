Snyder tours new F.D. Kuester Generating Station

MARQUETTE COUNTY — Governor Rick Snyder is on a tour across the Upper Peninsula making many stops around Michigan. One of those stops was in Negaunee Township to see the progress on the new F.D. Kuester Generating Station.

Governor Rick Snyder got a glimpse of the project that he helped approve and support since 2015. The Governor is very excited for the people of the Upper Peninsula and is glad to see progress being made on the facilities.

The Upper Michigan Energy Resources Corporation also gave Governor Snyder much approval for his efforts to ensure energy for the future in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

“The ability to have reliable consistent and thoughtful energy is an important thing for all U.P. citizens,” said (R) Governor of Michigan, Rick Snyder. “So I thought it was important to visit here and to see the progress. The progress is that they are on track and on schedule for both facilities to get them both done. It is going to be a great long term answer.”

The F.D. Kuester Generating Station in Marquette County and the A.J. Mihm Generating station in Baraga County are determined to be completed in 2019.