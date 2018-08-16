Local business hits 40 year anniversary

MARQUETTE — A local small business reached its 40th anniversary of being in business within the Marquette area today.

Schwalbachs Kitchens have been opened since 1978 and it has been going strong ever since. This thriving local business has been doing its best to connect with the community through events.

They are excited to have a community that has supported Schwalbachs for 40 years and are looking forward to what the future will hold.

“It is just fun being around here,” said President of Schwalbachs Kitchen Specialists, Nate Noble. “I guess I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, and our future goals are not closing the doors. We are going to stay open as long as we can. Hopefully someone else can follow in our footsteps and keep this business going forever.”

This business has grown off of the community of Marquette and plans to be of service for many more years to come.