Spring snow melt could lead to flooding

MARQUETTE COUNTY — Warmer temperatures are on the way, and snow is already starting to melt.

As we move more into spring, these warmer temperatures and the sun angle begin to melt packed snow. Water levels can increase as a result, and that sometimes leads to flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, this spring’s snow melt will be gradual and more typical for the season, despite the recent one to two feet of snow the U.P. saw earlier this week.

“It’s definitely something that we’re watching. We’re encouraging anyone that lives along rivers or works near rivers just to keep an eye on the river levels and on the forecast,” said Brett Borchardt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Marquette. “We have gauges that help us monitor the rivers, but if you do notice water levels to rise pretty fast, make sure to give us a call or check in on our social media pages so we can work together.”

Although flooding is nothing new, it’s a good idea to review flood safety precautions.

If you see flood water, stay away from it, because you don’t know what’s in it. If you’re driving and come across flood water, turn around. Borchardt said it’s hard to tell how deep the water is, and that it doesn’t take much water to wash away a road.

Borchardt also advises that people keep severe weather kits fully stocked and up to date. We do live in the U.P., after all.