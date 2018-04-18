No charges sought after incident at Houghton County Airport

HOUGHTON COUNTY — No charges are being sought following an incident at the Houghton County Airport on Tuesday.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., troopers from the Calumet Post were called to the airport on report of a suspicious person. Airport personnel reported a subject had entered the airport and tried to access a computer behind the counter.

The subject, a 25 year-old Houghton resident, told airport personnel that she needed help and wanted the police to arrest her. The subject then said she had a gun and left the airport terminal.

Airport personnel called 911 to report the incident. The Michigan State Police and the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call and located the subject in her car by the Keweenaw Research Center. Officers determined the subject was suffering from the psychological issues and there was no gun.

She was taken into protective custody and brought to UP-Health Systems Portage to undergo a mental health evaluation. The subject was later transported to UPHS-Marquette for further treatment.

At the time of the incident, a scheduled flight had landed at the airport. Passengers were kept on the plane until the subject was in custody.

No charges are being sought. No names are being released due to the incident being a medical issue.