Cochran admits to killing husband, pleads guilty in Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, INDIANA — A woman already serving life in prison for the 2014 killing of a Michigan man confessed to killing her own husband.

According NWI.com, 35-year-old Kelly Cochran admitted and pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of Jason Cochran in Hobart, Indiana. She will be sentenced to an additional 45-65 years in prison, to be served consecutive to her life sentence.

Cochran said that she killed husband Jason for killing her boyfriend. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 16th.

In October of 2014, Cochran allegedly lured Chris Regan to her home in Iron River for sex. Jason Cochran then came in and shot Regan in the head with a rifle. They then dismembered him and dumped his remains in the woods.

Last May, Cochran was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Christopher Regan in Iron County. In February 2017, a jury convicted her of first-degree pre-meditated murder, aiding and abetting and four other felony counts, including conspiracy to commit dead bodies, disinterment and mutilation.

Iron County Prosecutor Melissa Powell issued a statement regarding proceedings in Indiana.

“I’m pleased to see a conviction in the Indiana murder of Jason Cochran. Some may believe he is not worthy of empathy due to his role in the death of Chris Regan, but keep in mind he has a mother, father, brother and other family members who suffered greatly after his death and the ensuing, horrific, revelations that came with the investigation and prosecution of Kelly Cochran. I ’m grateful for the cooperation and assistance Iron County received from Lake County, Indiana law enforcement and in particular the Hobart Police Department, Det. Jeremy Ogden, and Assistant District Attorney Nadia Wardrip both during the investigation and while our case was ongoing.

I also want to specifically state that former Iron River Police Chief Laura Frizzo and Det. Ogden did an outstanding piece of investigative work to secure the conviction of Kelly Cochran in both Michigan and Indiana. No law enforcement officer is an island in any investigation and our thanks goes out to the many, many law enforcement agencies that were involved in the investigation into Chris Regan and Jason Cochran’s murders. It should be noted that Ogden and Frizzo logged countless hours on this case above and beyond what is expected in a typical investigation and,but for their dogged determination and dedication to seeing justice achieved for the families involved, Kelly Cochran might still be walking the streets.

Other entities involved that deserve mention in no particular order: Iron River Police Department, Caspian-Gaastra Public Safety, Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, iron County Medical Examiner, Hobart, Indiana Police Department, Lake County Coroner’s Office, various laboratories that processed evidence on the state and national level, the US Marshall Service, the Kentucky State Police, the Graves County Kentucky Jail, Michigan Back Country Search and Rescue, Escanaba Public Safety, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Lake County Indiana law enforcement agencies, and many other agencies and individuals.”