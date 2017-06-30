Upcoming fundraiser focused on giving back to military families

MARQUETTE — With the Fourth of July in the near future, one woman will be teaming up once again with a local car wash to show her support for military personnel.

The 5th annual military appreciation car wash will be held this Saturday at Superior Express Care in Marquette. Money raised at this event is used specifically for soldiers and their families. Part of the funds from last year’s event, were donated to Josh Lehigh, who was a soldier that recently lost his battle with colon cancer.

“They’re at home sustaining themselves and their families, along with taking care of people minus their soldier family members. Anytime we have the opportunity to make sure that the time they do spend together is valuable and amazing, I think that is a really valuable thing to do,” said Military Appreciation Fundraiser Organizer/Volunteer, Anna Dravland.

Between $1,000 and $1,300 have been raised each year in the past. The carwash costs t$10 and the fundraiser will be happening from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Super One Foods and Econo Foods are donating food to the fundraiser, allowing anyone the chance to get a snack while getting their car washed.