Popular food festival preparing for another year

MARQUETTE — An annual festival in Marquette that offers a plethora of delicious food along with a chance to get the fourth of July celebrations started, is coming back for another year.

Local food vendors, musicians, along with the Marquette County Exchange Club are getting ready for this year’s Fourth Of July Food Festival. The event, beginning on Sunday, offers a variety of food, drink, and dessert options.

Other than food, live music and a bouncy house will be at the event, which is promising to bring back as much fun as previous years.

“They always bring a new and exciting apparatus for the kids to jump on and we have a new business in town, the Delft Bistro is new to the event this year, and the music you will notice is a little bit different with different bands. There is always a little bit of a change but overall the concept is basically the same; sun, fun, food, drinks, and celebrating this great nation’s birthday,” said Co-Chair of the Food Festival, Geno Angeli.

This event takes hundreds of volunteers to prepare for and the funds raised will be donated to various non-profit organizations throughout the community. All the festivities will start at noon at Mattson Park.

This several day event will be going out with a bang, with the 4th of July firework display on Tuesday night.