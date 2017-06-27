Wisconsin governor tours his state

WISCONSIN–Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is making his way across his state, discussing a number of issues that are on his administration’s agenda.

During his visit in Monroe, Governor Walker met with Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection Secretary Ben Brancel, and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Mark Hogan to talk about those issues, one of which is healthcare.

“We’re the only state in the nation that did not take the Obamacare Medicaid expansion, and still doesn’t have an insurance gap according the Kaiser Family Foundation. We’re the only state in the top 10 that has access to coverage, the healthcare coverage for our citizens, and so we want to continue to do the unique things that we do, and not be penalized for that.”

Governor Walker will visit six cheese companies throughout the state this week as part of Wisconsin’s Dairy Month activities.