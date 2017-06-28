Local city celebrating Art Week through umbrella installation

MARQUETTE — As Art Week continues, one walkway display in Marquette is not only practical with recent weather, but gaining a lot of attention on social media.

The ‘Umbrellas in the walkway’ exhibit is an installation made possible by the Downtown Development Authority and Vast Insurance. The inspiration behind this exhibit came after seeing similar installations in other cities and wanting to participate in Art Week.

After a maintenance worker said it could be done, Vast insurance was happy to donate towards the piece.

“It’s drawing attention to an underutilized and kind of hidden gem of a walkway. It’s really nice and quiet, and calm, the umbrellas really draw attention to that. Additionally, it helps bring attention to the arts in the community,” said Downtown Development Authority Promotions and Event Coordinator, Tara Laase-McKinney.

The display can be seen in the Rosewood Walkway in downtown Marquette near the 200 block of South Front Street. Depending on the weather, the exhibit is scheduled to be up all the way through the end of July.