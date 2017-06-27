Assisted living facility celebrates expansion

MARQUETTE — Less than a year after officials held a groundbreaking ceremony, the public got its first chance this afternoon to see the completed expansion project at Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care in Marquette.

Executive Director Neal Crothers, had the honor of cutting the ribbon dedicated towards the opening of the new addition, which came at a price tag of $4.5 million. Residents at the facility now have access to a new dining room, recreation room, 29 new private apartments and more.

Thanks to the increase in living space, Brookridge Heights is now able to house over 100 seniors. This comes at a time when there’s more need for facilities like this one.

“As the population becomes older and the Baby Boomers are getting into their later years, the need grows a tremendous amount and it’s real exciting to be able to serve that need in this community,” said Brookridge Heights Executive Director, Neal Crothers.

This is the second expansion at the facility in the last ten years. According to Crothers, Brookridge Heights added approximately 26 beds about seven years ago. Brookridge Heights specializes in care for seniors with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.