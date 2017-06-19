Annual Bridgefest connecting cities for 30 years

HOUGHTON COUNTY — It’s officially summer in Houghton and Hancock after the 30th annual Bridgefest Celebration.

Every summer, the festival brings Houghton and Hancock communities together to celebrate their connection: the Portage Lake Lift Bridge. From food to helicopter rides, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Bridgefest Organizer Ryan Towles said “It’s something that you can bring the family to.

It’s got something fun for everybody. We just think it’s a great time, the first summer

festival, and kick off the summer right”.

People lined College and Shelden Avenues on Friday night to get a glimpse at the parade and sneak away with some goodies. On Saturday, the fair weather made it easy for families to stroll along the lakefront, shopping at vendors and playing games like laser tag. The duck race is an event enjoyed by all ages and the preparation can be just as interesting as the actual event.

Duck Race Helper Ethan Durocher said setting up the duck race was his favorite part “because it’s giving money for the Saint Ignatius Church. It’s a lot of fun”.

One new addition to this year’s festival is the American Cancer Society’s decision to join forces

with Bridgefest. In addition to the normal Relay for Life activities, they hosted a Family Fun Day complete with inflatables and games. When the sun went down, the festival lit up. Relay for Life held their Luminaria and the Jon Davis memorial fireworks were bigger and better than in past years.

Overall, it was a beautiful weekend in the Copper Country.