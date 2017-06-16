History Center holds first annual membership drive

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Regional History Center held a membership drive today, giving anyone the chance to receive 10% off membership along with learn the importance of the organization in the community.

This private non-profit organization relies on memberships, fundraising events, donations, along with admission fees. The museum has been a large part of the community for years and this is the first annual membership drive. Programs held at the museum were also discussed along with ways the organization serves the community.

Although people come from different backgrounds, celebrating history is something that can bring them together.

“It’s one of those things that really brings the community together and we need that, especially today with people regardless of your political views or anything, people comes together because we celebrate our heritage and our history as one people,” said Marquette Regional History Center Board of Trustees member, Jim Paquette.

The museum will be celebrating its 100th anniversary next year and is currently working on an endowment fund to ensure the organization will continue to serve the community for many years to come. To keep up to date on upcoming events and programs at the museum, you can visit their website by clicking here.