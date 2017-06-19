MSP holds internet safety presentation

HARVEY–With the rise of the digital age, parents are often having difficulty monitoring their children’s social media usage. On Monday, the Michigan State Police held a presentation on cyber-bullying, sexting, and other issues.

Members of the public gathered at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church to discuss how to monitor a child or teen’s online presence, and how to talk with young ones on the dangers of the internet. Michigan State Police representatives say the most important thing for a parent to do is to be aware of third-party applications that their children are using, and whether or not it can put them in contact with a stranger. The public had opportunities to seek answers to any questions they might have had.

The Michigan State Police asks that if your child, or someone you know is being cyber-bullied, report the incident immediately.