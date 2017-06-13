Tours of old mining tunnels now open

ISHPEMING– Starting Tuesday morning one place in Ishpeming is now showing off a historical site.

Cliff Shaft Mine Museum is now showing the tunnels where miners walked. The guided tours highlight the history of mining throughout the years. The museum also shows off mining artifacts of mining equipment, old photographs, and rocks and minerals.

“I love personally the people from out of town that have no idea about mining generally,” tunnel tour guide Mike Ilmonen said. “They are very very impressed when they start learning about the history first and foremost and then all of the different aspects of mining. They are just absolutely flabbergasted.”

Tours are held Tuesday through Saturday. Admission fee for adults is $12, students $6 and children 12 and under are free.

