Man sentenced to prison on arson, domestic violence charges

GOGEBIC COUNTY — An Ironwood man involved in a domestic dispute that resulted in him setting a home on fire was sentenced Tuesday morning in Gogebic County Circuit Court.

Kevin Schuelke, 44, received 29-60 months in prison on charges of arson, domestic violence, and resisting and obstructing police officers. Schuelke was arrested by Ironwood Public Safety last August after he set a fire and attempted to barricade himself inside a residence on the 200 block of West Ash Street.

A habitual offender- fourth offense notice was dismissed by the prosecutor’s office as a result of a plea agreement.