Men arrested on meth charges

ISHPEMING — The Ishpeming City Police Department has announced the arrest of two Ishpeming men on meth charges.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. on June 8th, officers with the department observed two men walking west on Incinerator Drive from South Pine Street. Both men were carrying backpacks and the road was a dead end that led to a wooded area.

Officers became suspicious of their intent of going into the woods because it was raining. Officers made contact with the two men and found them to be in possession of components used to produce meth.

The two men have been identified as Kyle Lee Dorow, 21, and Logan Michael Martin, 23. Both men are charged with conspiracy to manufacture meth and operating a meth lab.

Those charges carry a maximum penalty of 20-years in prison. They have been arraigned in Marquette County District Court.

Dorow and Martin remain in jail on a $100,000 cash bond.