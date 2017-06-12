Jail sentence handed down for man involved in drug bust

ESCANABA — A Wilson man arrested last October during a traffic stop received his sentence Monday morning in Delta County Circuit Court.

Rodney Frye, 23, was sentenced to nine months in jail with credit for 144 days already served on counts of possession of cocaine, less than 25 grams and maintaining a drug vehicle.

Frye was one of two people arrested by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office after deputies discovered cocaine and prescription narcotics inside the vehicle. He originally faced charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of analogues.

He pleaded guilty to lesser charges back in April as a result of a plea agreement.