Michigan seeing less recidivism in recent study

Lansing, Mich. – Michigan is one of seven states nationwide to deliver significant results in efforts to reduce recidivism and violent crime, according to a new report by the Council of State Governments Justice Center.

The Justice Center examined recidivism data from state agencies across the country to compile the report and determine which states had the biggest gains in efforts to prevent individuals from re-offending. The report focused on rates of re-arrest, re-conviction, re-incarceration and parole or probation revocations.

Michigan had the second-largest decline in re-incarceration, with a 43 percent drop between 2006 and 2015. In 2006, 2,019 parolees returned to prison on new convictions, compared to 1,159 in 2015.

Michigan parolees re-arrested within one year of their release from prison also fell by 20 percent, and the rate of violent crime per 100,000 residents declined by 26 percent.

The recidivism rate in Michigan is currently 29.8 percent, which is among the lowest nationwide and the second lowest since the state began recording three-year re-incarceration rates.

The report cited the Michigan Department of Corrections’ efforts to assess prisoner risks, needs and strengths to determine programming and provide continuity of services to individuals released from prison. The department also created the Vocational Village in 2016 to provide prisoners with skilled trades training in high-demand fields.

“Our investment in offender success through training, education and support for prisoners re-entering the community, is an investment in long-term public safety,” said MDOC Director Heidi Washington. “Our neighborhoods are safer when offenders have the tools they need to lead successful and productive lives.”