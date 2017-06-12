Marketplace set to open for business next month

ESCANABA — A big project that’s been in the works since December of 2015 is nearing the finish line.

Construction of the Escanaba Marketplace in Downtown Escanaba is scheduled to wrap up July 1st. Workers are currently putting the finishing touches on the $1.3 million investment.

The facility was scheduled to open up last year, but construction costs and weather delays pushed it back. Escanaba DDA Executive Director Ed Legault says the city is installing a playground that will make the facility even more attractive.

“Building something this nice on Ludington Street was a big win for us,” said Legault. “It added a little bit of an expense to the project but it was well worth waiting. This is a once in a generation type project, so we’re really excited.”

The Escanaba Marketplace is located on the corner of Ludington St. and South 15th St. In addition to the pavilion and playground, there’s also a performance stage and fire pit on site for use.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for July 14th.