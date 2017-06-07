Students participate in annual activity teaching them to give back

NEGAUNEE — An annual tradition came back for another year, giving local students the chance to learn about gardening along with giving back to the community.

Fourth grade students from Lakeview Elementary School partnered up with the Negaunee Beautification Committee to bring Marigold Mania back for its eleventh year. Several weeks ago, students started growing marigolds in the school’s greenhouse and were able to transplant them in Miner’s Park today in Negaunee.

Around 150 marigolds were planted around the park.

“It’s pretty fun,” said Fourth Grader, Ty Jacobson.

“We’ve had people water the plants for us,” said Fourth Grader, Emma Wills.

“I always call it a give back project because it’s something the kids give back to the community and I hope they remember giving back through all their years. I use them again when they’re middle school students for a giving back project. I think it’s important,” said Negaunee Beautification Committee Organizer, Anna Mattson.

Mattson also mentioned that she enjoys teaching the students this life lesson and seeing them comeback with their families to show them the flowers they planted.