Two-vehicle accident leaves driver injured

MARQUETTE — Law enforcement officials are on the scene of a two-vehicle rollover accident.

Around 2 P.M., emergency crews responded to the area near the intersection of Center and McClellan Avenue in Marquette. Upon arriving on scene, it was found that a blue Toyota was heading southbound on McClellan when it suddenly swerved into the northbound lane. The driver of a red Ford Escape swerved to avoid the vehicle, causing it to run into a guardrail and eventually turned on its side.

The driver of the Ford Escape was taken to UP Health System Marquette by ambulance for unknown injuries and was extricated out of the vehicle using the jaws of life. The driver of the other vehicle was given a field sobriety test but was not arrested.

It is unknown at this time if the driver was cited for the accident.