Powerball reaches $375 million dollar jackpot

One lucky person could become a multi–millionaire after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The jackpot has reached a total of $375 million. One Michigan lottery player could win this record breaking amount. The record for the largest lottery prize won in Michigan belongs to Donald Lawson who won $337 million in 2012. The last Michigander to win the Powerball was Julie Leach in 2015. She won a total of $310.5 million. The drawing takes place tonight at 10:59 P.M. and tickets can be bought up until 9:45 P.M.

