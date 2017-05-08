Rep. Bergman votes in favor of sanctions vs. North Korea

WASHINGTON D.C. — Representative Jack Bergman (MI-1) released the following statement following last week’s vote in favor of the Korean Interdiction and Modernization of Sanctions Act (H.R. 1644), a measure that enhances sanctions against North Korea to deter its nuclear weapons programs:

“It’s no secret that North Korea poses a growing nuclear threat to the United States and its allies. As the Kim Jong Un regime has used what the U.N. has called ‘increasingly sophisticated’ means to avoid existing sanctions, it has successfully moved arms, money, and people across borders and committed mass human rights violations against its own people. This bipartisan legislation aims to address those evolving threats by expanding sanctions against North Korea and punishing those who aid the regime and facilitate human rights abuses.”

H.R. 1644, introduced by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce (R-CA), expands sanctions to address evolving threats, targets entities that employ North Korean slave labor, punishes those who lend aid to North Korea or fail to enforce the United Nations Security Council resolution, and requires the administration to make a determination as to whether North Korea is a state sponsor of terrorism.