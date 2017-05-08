Suspect arrested for possession of burglar’s tools

IRONWOOD — A man currently residing in the City of Ironwood has been arrested on one count felony count of possession of burglar’s tools.

The Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team arrested the 28-year-old man Sunday at 1:00 a.m. in Ironwood. His arrest comes on the heels of a joint investigation in Gogebic County and Iron County, Wisconsin.

The suspect is originally from the Stevens Point, Wisconsin area. He remains lodged at the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department on 10% of a $50,000 bond.

Possession of burglar’s tools carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison. His name will not be released until he’s arraigned in Gogebic County District Court.

