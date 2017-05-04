Larceny suspect arrested

ISHPEMING — A suspect entered a woman’s home and stole a clock before leaving the residence.

According to the Ishpeming Police Department, the 38-year old male suspect was arrested on one count of larceny from a building on Wednesday, May 3rd. On April 14th, the police department received a call from a female victim who reported that a suspect entered her home on the 200 block of Jasper Street.

The suspect engaged in an argument with the woman and after she threatened to call the police, the suspect left the house. On his way out of the home, the suspect stole a clock sitting on a table that did not belong to him. An investigation found that the suspect destroyed the clock after leaving the residence.

The Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony warrant for the suspect on Wednesday. Larceny from a building is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison.