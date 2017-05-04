Driver takes police on brief high-speed chase

MARQUETTE — The vehicle was driving at an excessive speed, passing in no passing zones and a northbound pickup truck had to swerve off the road.

On Wednesday around 5:30 P.M., a Forsyth Township Police Department Detective attempted to stop a vehicle that was heading south on M-553 between Marquette Mountain and County Road 480. The driver failed to stop for emergency lights and the siren of the emergency vehicle.

The vehicle then turned right onto County Road 480 and M-35, the pursuit then continued south on M-35 and into Palmer. At this time, a Sheriff’s Office Deputy and Michigan State Police Trooper joined the pursuit. The driver then stopped in his driveway, resisted arrest, and assaulted the Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

The 25-year old Richmond Township driver was alone in the vehicle and was arrested. The Sheriff’s Office Deputy was treated for lacerations at UP Health System Marquette and later released.

Charges will be sought for reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, and felonious assault on a police officer. The incident remains under investigation.