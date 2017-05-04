Two arrested for unarmed robbery

ISHPEMING — Two people are in custody after an unarmed robbery last week in the City of Ishpeming.

At 3:30 p.m. on April 26th, the Ishpeming Police Department responded to the area of Pearl Street and First Street on the report of a woman having a seizure. During their investigation, officers determined the woman had been robbed and assaulted by a man and a woman.

The victim told police she was waiting for Mama Mia’s to open to order a pizza, when she was pushed to the ground from behind. The two suspects took the contents of her purse and fled the area.

Police were able to identify the suspects from information provided by the victim, who was transported to UP Health System – Bell for treatment.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman on Tuesday. Both suspects have been charged with one count of unarmed robbery, a felony punishable by up to 15-years in prison.

Both suspects are lodged at the Marquette County Jail. The incident is still under investigation.