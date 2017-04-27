Man receives probation in destruction of property case

MARQUETTE — A Little Lake man arrested last year on a four-count warrant was sentenced Thursday morning in Marquette County District Court.

Arthur Sharkey, 49, received 12 months probation and $600 in fines for one count of malicious destruction of property between $200 – $1,000. The Forsyth Township Police Department arrested Sharkey last October for shooting the windows out of a Gwinn repair shop using a BB gun.

Surveillance footage from the business helped police identify Sharkey. Three other charges against him were dropped as the result of a plea agreement.