UPDATE: At least two people injured in three-vehicle accident

UPDATE — Thursday, April 27th, 2017 1:00 p.m.

According to Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt, the driver of the vehicle who caused the crash has been located.

Zyburt tells ABC 10 the man was taken to the hospital by someone who was passing through the area. There’s no word on his injuries or if any charges will be filed.

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP– The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver who caused a three-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Champion.

Around 10:30 a.m., emergency responders were called to US-41 just west of the train tracks for a head-on accident. According to Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt, the driver of a silver sedan was heading westbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck an eastbound van.

The sedan then spun around and hit a pickup truck. The driver of the Remy Battery van was removed from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life.

Their condition is unknown at this time. Zyburt says the driver who caused the accident is missing.

He’s described as a 25-year-old man wearing a green vest. No other information about his identity was made available.

The accident closed down US-41 in both directions. Freezing rain was falling at the time of the accident.

At this time, the accident remains under investigation. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Marquette County Rescue 131, Champion Township Fire Department and UP Health System – EMS were at the scene.