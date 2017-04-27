Federal marijuana charge nets man prison sentence

MARQUETTE — A Manistique man will spend 46 months behind bars on a federal drug count.

Jason Gregurash, 37, received his sentence Wednesday in U-S District Court in Marquette. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to manufacture fifty or more marijuana plants last September.

Gregurash was arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team in January of 2016. Police say he was in the process of delivering 15 pounds of marijuana to Wisconsin.

After his prison term, Gregurash will have a supervised release period for three years.