Two injured in two-vehicle accident

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Houghton County.

Deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the accident on US-41 near Pump House Road in Portage Township just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

A male, 56, in a pick-up truck was leaving Superior Rent-Alls parking lot when it was hit by a south bound SUV driven by another male, 19. The truck driver was extricated from the vehicle and both drivers were transported to UP Health System – Portage for treatment of their injuries.

Both vehicle were towed from the scene. The fifty-six year old was cited for failing to yield.