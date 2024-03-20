Don Keranen Memorial Jazz Festival in the Keweenaw

3 hours ago Selena Potila

There always something fun and exciting going on at the Rozsa Center at Michigan Tech University. On Friday and Saturday the university will continue it’s tradition of bringing the joyous sounds of jazz to the Keweenaw Peninsula with the return of the Don Keranen Memorial Jazz Festival. With more details on this year’s three performances is Keweenaw bureau reporter Thomas Fournier.

