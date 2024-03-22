Laurium hopes to pass an important village document – a recreation plan

5 hours ago Selena Potila

During 2024, Laurium hopes to pass an important village document— a recreation plan. Villages, cities and townships throughout Michigan use their recreation plans to help guide decisions for projects and developments. The document also helps small towns gain access to important funding sources. With more details on the Laurium plan is Keweenaw Bureau reporter, Thomas Fournier.

