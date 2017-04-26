Sanctuary City debate rages on at local, state & national levels

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — The debate over sanctuary cities is heating up across the nation.

Should cities in the U.P. be allowed to be 'Sanctuary Cities?' Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Should Michigan become a Sanctuary State? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

On Tuesday, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled against President Trump, saying the commander in chief cannot punish sanctuary cities by withholding federal funds. The judge’s decision stops Trump’s executive order that would punish cities that refuse to cooperate with federal officials.

The Trump Administration says sanctuary cities put dangerous criminals back on the street. In Michigan, the City of Lansing recently overturned a previous decision to become a sanctuary city.

State Representative Beau LaFave introduced legislation that would prohibit the creation of those cities in Michigan going forward.

“What I don’t think is reasonable is for a city to say that although this illegal immigrant was convicted on felony charges of murder or any other violent thing in their home country, but now they’re here illegally and we can’t get rid of him, it wouldn’t be right. That’s silly,” said LaFave.

LaFave, who introduced this bill last month, says he’s having ongoing discussions with his colleagues about this issue. Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for governor, wants to make Michigan a Sanctuary State.