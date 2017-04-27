Freezing rain leads to power outages

ISHPEMING — Freezing rain and ice knocked out power for approximately 1,400 Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) customers Thursday morning.

According to the company’s Twitter handle, ice buildup on trees that snapped and fell on power lines caused the outage. The majority of customers without power are in the Copper and Eagle Harbor areas.

The outages occurred around 5:00 a.m. EST. Power was restored to some customers as early as 9:30 a.m.

At this time, ice-laden trees are still falling that area. To view UPPCO’s Outage Map, click HERE.

