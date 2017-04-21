Earth Day and late professor honored

MARQUETTE- In memory of a former Northern Michigan University professor and in honor of Earth Day, the community came together to celebrate local plant species.

Students and community members observed the 3rd annual “Anderton’s Earth Day” at the outdoor learning area at NMU.

From noon through 2 p.m, students and community members learned about the area and recent changes due to construction. The event is in honor of John Anderton, who was a former professor at Northern Michigan University.

“I think it’s incredibly important, I think about John all the time as a former professor, a mentor, and friend of mine,” Matt Van Grinstein, an associate professor at NMU. “I carry on his legacy with me and think about him. So in our very small way here and wherever we go it’s great to honor him.”

“I learned a lot about all the native plants that are really intrinsically important to this area,” said Holly Ruth, a junior at NMU. “And their different purposes and how they all work together and some fun facts about soil horizons.”

This event was a part of a weeklong celebration of Earth Day.