Daddy Daughter Dance

MARQUETTE– Friday night at one local school fathers and daughters got to make memories they will never forget.

The Superior Hills Elementary School gym was a no mom or brother zone Friday night. The elementary girls got all dolled up for a special night out with dad. A couple ladies even stopped dancing to talk about their Friday night date.

“He’s nice, he’s funny, and he plays games with me,” First grader Lauren Johnson said.

“Partying,” Second grader Kaija Copenhaver said. “So far I had a lot of fun time with my dad so far, it’s a dad Kai time.”

The gym was bursting with excitement, laughter, and even some classic dance moves.