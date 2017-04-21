Strengthening families focus of children’s conference

MARQUETTE — People from across the Upper Peninsula who advocate for the well-being of children and families in the area came together in Marquette Friday morning.

This is the 28th year the Upper Peninsula Children’s Coalition has hosted an event for those actively looking to help support children and families in the UP. This year, the coalition’s conference was titled “Strengthening Families Through the Protective Factors Framework.”

This event focused on “Strengthening Families,” which is a research-informed approach to increase family strengths, enhance child development and reduce the likelihood of child abuse and neglect.

“We think that service providers will learn more about little things that they can do,” Zenti said. “They’re already doing great work. Every day they are out there on the front lines providing services to children and families. What we would like to do today is inspire them. Keep going. Keep doing what you do.”

There was even a session about distracted parenting in the age of technology, an issue that is relatively new. The Upper Peninsula Children’s Coalition is a membership organization open to all public or private agencies.