TNC and MDNR are Working to Transition 10,000 Acres from the Keweenaw Heartlands to Fort Wilkins State Park

The Nature Conservancy and Michigan Department of Natural Resources are moving forward on transitioning the Keweenaw Heartlands into the hands of state and local management. Last night the community gathered in Allouez Township to hear from TNC in Michigan Keweenaw Heartlands Project Manager Julia Petersen and MDNR Senior Lands Program Manager Patrick Mohney.

Petersen expressed that it has been great to see the continued public support for the project with many familiar faces in attendance and some new people joining the group. Additionally, the Nature Conservancy remains committed to keeping the Kewenaw heartlands a sustainable working forest for residents of the Midwest to enjoy.

Michigan DNR Lands Manager Moheny says that the department and the conservancy are nearly finished with transitioning 10,000 acres of the Heartlands to the department to add to the historic Fort Wilkins State Park. After the department obtains the necessary funding the lands will transition to the ownership of the Department of Natural Resources, significantly expanding recreation and program opportunities at Fort Wilkins.

The Nature Conservancy purchased the 32,000-acre Keweenaw heartlands in 2022 with the purpose of preserving unique forest lands for today and future residents. Learn more about the Keweenaw Heartlands here.