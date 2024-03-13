Northland College seeks funding to keep the doors open

Northland College, of Ashland Wisconsin, is taking proactive steps to avoid a similar fate to its biggest athletic rival, Finlandia University. Finlandia closed at the end of its spring semester in 2023. According to a letter written by Dr. Michael Nakkula, Chair of the Finlandia Board of Trustees “due to a combination of demographic changes, with fewer high school graduates available, a steep decrease in interest in going to college among those graduates, and an unbearable debt load, Finlandia’s Board of Trustees met and have decided to not enroll students for the 2023‐2024 school year.”

A recent thorough assessment conducted by the Northland College Board has uncovered that the institution presently does not possess adequate funding to maintain its current programs and operations beyond the current academic year.

Yesterday, the college announced its intent to seek $12 million in funding to ensure its continuation. Northland’s Board of Trustees has launched a fundraising campaign with the goal of securing enough capital to keep the institution operational before the critical deadline of April 3rd. According to a March 11 press release by the college “If the funding goals are not met, the College will be forced to begin the closure process at the end of this academic year.”

The college aims to utilize the raised funds to support a transition year and explore the creation of a new Northland model. Chad Dayton, Northland College President stated “Our goal is to continue our focus and mission, but doing so will require us to evolve. Northland will not be able to continue as it is today.”

For those curious about Northland College’s fundraising campaign and its strategic shift in focus, additional details can be found here: Northland College Seeks $12 million to Avoid Closure, Reimagine its Future – Northland College

This report was prepared by ABC 10 News Reporter Selena Potila and Keweenaw Bureau Reporter Thomas Fournier