New Alumni Gateway Welcomes Michigan Tech Students to Campus

Late last week Michigan Technological University welcomed two new features to the college’s campus. The smaller feature of the two will greet students and visitors as they walk onto campus from the West end. The new Alumni gateway stands tall above the new sidewalk path for easier and safer pedestrian travel. The gateway’s two pillars supporting the arch are made from Jacobsville sandstone, and Copper Harbor Conglomerate.

To me, it is a symbol of longevity and connection. It’s a reminder that thousands of Huskies have been through this alleyway in the same bootprints of our current students and the students to come. – Emily McDonald, President, Alumni Board of Directors

The greeting feature on the college campus offers a fantastic spot for graduates to take senior photos. Or for active students to create and save memories of time spent in the Copper Country.