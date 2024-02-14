Valentine’s Day unveiled: A local perspective

13 hours ago Selena Potila

For this Valentine’s Day, our very own Reporter Trevor Freeman visited local businesses to uncover what this heartfelt holiday truly signifies for the community.

 

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Michigan Tech University’s free STEM event for middle school students

13 hours ago Jessica Potila

Baraga County Memorial Hospital has been quietly growing its strength

13 hours ago Selena Potila

Beth Millner Jewelry is currently accepting applications for their Fundraiser Jewelry program

14 hours ago Selena Potila

Sidewalk closure on Portage Lake Lift Bridge in Houghton due to elevator replacement work

14 hours ago Selena Potila

Enriching Community Connections: Negaunee Public Library’s Annual Valentine’s Tea and Book Sale

2 days ago Selena Potila

Michigan seeks residents willing to help resettle refugees in the state

2 days ago Jessica Potila

You may have missed

Valentine’s Day unveiled: A local perspective

13 hours ago Selena Potila

Michigan Tech University’s free STEM event for middle school students

13 hours ago Jessica Potila

Baraga County Memorial Hospital has been quietly growing its strength

13 hours ago Selena Potila

Beth Millner Jewelry is currently accepting applications for their Fundraiser Jewelry program

14 hours ago Selena Potila

Sidewalk closure on Portage Lake Lift Bridge in Houghton due to elevator replacement work

14 hours ago Selena Potila