Michigan Tech University’s free STEM event for middle school students

13 hours ago Jessica Potila

As the world changes so too does the type of education needed to build our future workforce.

There is no denying that STEM education is the pathway to that future. 

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. 

Michigan Tech University is offering a free stem event for middle and high school students, hosted by the Michigan Tech multi-planetary innovation team hosting.

The students will learn about using robotics in lunar environments and how to program Zumi mini-robots.

The team will also share their experiences building robots for NASA’s Lunabotics Competition. 

This free stem event will take place Saturday, February 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Fisher Hall, Room 133.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Valentine’s Day unveiled: A local perspective

13 hours ago Selena Potila

Baraga County Memorial Hospital has been quietly growing its strength

13 hours ago Selena Potila

Sidewalk closure on Portage Lake Lift Bridge in Houghton due to elevator replacement work

14 hours ago Selena Potila

Enriching Community Connections: Negaunee Public Library’s Annual Valentine’s Tea and Book Sale

2 days ago Selena Potila

Michigan seeks residents willing to help resettle refugees in the state

2 days ago Jessica Potila

Plane crashes into trees downstate, pilot survives

2 days ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Valentine’s Day unveiled: A local perspective

13 hours ago Selena Potila

Michigan Tech University’s free STEM event for middle school students

13 hours ago Jessica Potila

Baraga County Memorial Hospital has been quietly growing its strength

13 hours ago Selena Potila

Beth Millner Jewelry is currently accepting applications for their Fundraiser Jewelry program

14 hours ago Selena Potila

Sidewalk closure on Portage Lake Lift Bridge in Houghton due to elevator replacement work

14 hours ago Selena Potila