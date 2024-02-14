Michigan Tech University’s free STEM event for middle school students

As the world changes so too does the type of education needed to build our future workforce.

There is no denying that STEM education is the pathway to that future.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Michigan Tech University is offering a free stem event for middle and high school students, hosted by the Michigan Tech multi-planetary innovation team hosting.

The students will learn about using robotics in lunar environments and how to program Zumi mini-robots.

The team will also share their experiences building robots for NASA’s Lunabotics Competition.

This free stem event will take place Saturday, February 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Fisher Hall, Room 133.