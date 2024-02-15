Iron River Explosion Claims Life of Vietnam Veteran

The man who died when his house exploded in Iron River on Saturday has been identified. The victim was 80 year old Gregory Dierkes who had just moved into the home located at 820 Cayuga street. He was a Vietnam veteran who recently moved to the area from Florida. The explosion sent debris flying for three blocks according to police.

ABC 10 News has obtained video footage of the explosion which an anonymous donor shared with our partners at radio station WIKB 99.1. The video is 33 seconds long and some viewers may find it unsettling. If you think watching this video will make you uncomfortable or young children are present, viewer discretion is advised.