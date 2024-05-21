S.O.S signal prompts search for Lake Superior kayaker

The search for a Lake Superior kayaker thought to be in peril in the Keweenaw Peninsula resulted in the best possible outcome.

Keweenaw County Sheriff’s officers were dispatched Monday afternoon to an S.O.S. distress signal located offshore from Horseshoe Trail in Grant Township.

A search was launched for kayaker Cale Prozen of Minnesota in response to the signal.

Boats and personal watercraft from the Sheriff’s Office, Michigan Parks and Recreation Department and U.S. Coast Guard scoured the water while Copper Harbor Fire and Keweenaw County Search and Rescue searched the area by land.

Favorable weather conditions aided the search party in quickly locating the kayaker.

Prozen was located unharmed North of Keystone Bay by an officer operating the KCSO personal watercraft.

It was determined that Prozen was not in any danger and the distress signal was triggered by a faulty emergency beacon.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to double check their equipment and know their limits before venturing into the outlying landscapes to enjoy Keweenaw County.