Michigan seeks residents willing to help resettle refugees in the state

The Office of Global Michigan is encouraging Michigan residents to volunteer financial assistance and other support to help refugees resettle in the state.

Volunteers have the option to choose the refugee or refugee family they sponsor for resettlement.

Sponsors are expected to provide support to newly arrived refugees for 90 days through acts such as greeting refugee newcomers at the airport, securing and preparing initial housing, enrolling children in school and helping adults find employment, according to a press release issued by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

“Expanded refugee resettlement pathways empower more Michiganders to support our state’s growing refugee population and build a more welcoming and inclusive Michigan for all,” Poppy Hernandez, Global Michigan Director and Michigan’s Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer said.

A primary mission of Global Michigan is to make Michigan a home for opportunity for our immigrant, refugee and ethnic communities, according to Hernandez.

The foreign–born population significantly contributes to the Michigan economy, according to the press release, by introducing diversity to the political landscape and enriching our social fabric.

Immigrant households in Michigan also contribute to the economy with $18 billion in annual spending power.

For more information about sponsoring refugees visit Global Michigan’s webpage for resources to support refugee resettlement which is located on the Michigan.gov website or contact LEO–RefugeeServices@michigan.gov