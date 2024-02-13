Former U.P. narcotics officer sentenced on drug charge

A former Houghton narcotics officer has been sentenced to serve 90 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine.

Scott Monette, age 55, pleaded guilty to the charge last month.

After completing his jail term, Monette will serve 18 months’ probation, which includes mandatory drug testing and counseling. He also resigned from his position as an officer at Houghton City Police Department and agreed not to renew his Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards certification.

Prior to working for Houghton City Police, Monette was a member of the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team.

In 2021, Michigan State Police began investigating claims that Monette was using and possessing methamphetamine. Police found methamphetamine and smoking pipes at Monette’s residence and confirmed his DNA was present on the pipes.

“Crimes committed by police officers harm not only the communities they swore to protect and serve, but also trust in law enforcement everywhere. Our chief goal in this prosecution was to ensure Monette’s law enforcement career was over, and with this plea and sentence we were able to secure that, for not only the people of Houghton but the entire State as well,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.