Veterans’ medical supplies heist: Guilty verdict served

In June of last year, a jury found Steven William Anderson, Jr., 45, of Selinsgrove, PA, guilty of 12 charges related to trafficking more than 7,900 boxes of diabetic test strips that were stolen from Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The multi–year conspiracy to traffic the test strips began in 2017 when former Battle Creek VA Pharmacy employee, Jennifer Robertson, who was responsible for ordering medical supplies for veterans in need of medical care, began stealing them from pharmacy inventory.

Robertson sold the stolen test strips for cash to a Jerome woman, Michelle McAllister, who in turn sold and shipped them to Anderson in Pennsylvania. The conspiracy was uncovered in 2019 when Robertson was caught stealing the test strips from the pharmacy. Robertson and McAllister pled guilty to their parts in the crimes and were sentenced to prison in 2023. In addition to his prison sentence, Anderson was ordered to pay the full value of the stolen diabetic test strips he trafficked as part of his criminal judgment. He also agreed to pay over $1.2 million to resolve civil claims filed against him by the United States government.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten who serves the Western District of Michigan, said quote: “Not only did Anderson steal from the government, but he diverted medical products intended for veterans who faithfully served our nation. Today’s sentence brings a measure of justice for taxpayers and those who serve the United States in uniform.” End quote.

This report was prepared by ABC 10 News Reporters Jessica Potila and Selena Potila