Guilty verdicts in trial of Alpena man charged with two murders

An Alpena man was convicted last night of the 2021 murders of his girlfriend and a teenage girl.

An Alpena County jury found Brad Srebnik, age 36, guilty of two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide for the murders of 31-year-old Abby Hill and 17-year-old Brynn Bills.

“The murders of Brynn Bills and Abby Hill shocked the community, and it is our hope that these convictions may bring some peace and healing to the friends and family of these two young women whose lives were tragically cut short,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Srebnik strangled Brynn Bills and buried her in the Alpena backyard of his friend, Joshua Wirgau, age 35.

Both Wirgau and Hill, who was Srebnik’s girlfriend, helped to bury Bills’ body.

About a month later, Srebnik shot and killed Hill, out of fear she would tell police that he murdered Bills.

Wirgau testified against Srebnik at trial.

Srebnik was also found guilty of one count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body for the burying of Brynn Bills, one count of felony firearm – second offense, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Wirgau pled guilty in November to one count each of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body, felony accessory after the fact, and involuntary manslaughter. He is expected to receive a prison sentence of 15 to 30 years as part of a plea agreement.

Srebnik’s murder convictions each carry a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Sentencing dates have not yet been scheduled.