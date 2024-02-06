Man who allegedly confronted officers with handgun in Jan. 22 incident has been arrested

A man accused of confronting Marquette police officers with a handgun at City Hall last month has been arrested.

Marquette resident Leon James Arnold, 66, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of felony firearm, and brandishing a firearm in public.

Marquette City Hall, the Marquette County Courthouse and Marquette Police Department were placed on lockdown for a few hours during the afternoon of Jan. 22 after Arnold allegedly confronted a civilian in the building while holding a handgun. That person was able to exit the building safely but Arnold then allegedly approached the police department front window and confronted officers with the handgun.

Officers spoke with Arnold for 90 minutes before he was disarmed. Arnold and one officer received minor injuries. The handgun Arnold was carrying was found to be loaded.

Arnold was unable to post a $110,000 bond and is being held at the Marquette County Jail. An arraignment date has not yet been set.